Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.