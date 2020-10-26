Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,583,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,924,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

