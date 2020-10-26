Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 121.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

