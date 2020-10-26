Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.18 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

