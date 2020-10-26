BofA Securities Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Neutral

BofA Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SON. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.91.

SON stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 397,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 105,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

