BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

ORPH opened at $10.07 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

