BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $28.04 on Friday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 7.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 5.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

