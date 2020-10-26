BMO Capital Markets Raises Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Price Target to $4.00

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BNAUF. TD Securities raised their target price on Battle North Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $3.70 price objective on shares of Battle North Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

Shares of BNAUF stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.70. Battle North Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.