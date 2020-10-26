BMO Capital Markets Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $23.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

FCX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

