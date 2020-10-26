Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 10.00 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.46 billion $201.69 million 14.73

Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 6.34% 3.89% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 437 987 1047 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations rivals beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

