Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,367.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00003358 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $8,367.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00092781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00234149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.01364805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

