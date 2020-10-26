Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

