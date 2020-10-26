BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $637.31 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $666.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

