BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 747.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $637.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.