BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $40.00

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ's Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.08. BJ's Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ's Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $349,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.