BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 385,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

