BidaskClub Upgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Hold

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $31.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other I-Mab news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $292,495.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,675.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,131 shares of company stock worth $4,836,265.

