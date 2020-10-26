BidaskClub Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of WTRH opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $332.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,393,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

