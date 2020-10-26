BidaskClub Lowers Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XENT. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.07.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company has a market cap of $527.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 40.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 29.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

