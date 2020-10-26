BidaskClub Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.