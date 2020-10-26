BidaskClub Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Buy

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

CDNA opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,552,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

