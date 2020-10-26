BiblePay (BBP) Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. BiblePay has a market cap of $290,855.66 and $12,890.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

