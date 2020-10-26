BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) & HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Financial Contrast

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BG Staffing alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BG Staffing and HeadHunter Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BG Staffing and HeadHunter Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.30 $13.25 million $1.67 5.05 HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 9.16 $22.44 million $0.77 29.92

HeadHunter Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BG Staffing has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and HeadHunter Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35% HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19%

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BG Staffing pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HeadHunter Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BG Staffing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.