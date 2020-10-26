Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €148.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.45 ($162.89).

SAP opened at €124.90 ($146.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

