BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.65. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 2,627 shares traded.

BLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mackie lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 104.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000.

About BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

