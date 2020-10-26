BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.65. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 2,627 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.07.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 159,313.63%. Research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

