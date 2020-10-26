Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

