Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. Beazley has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

