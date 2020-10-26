BCS Wealth Management Sells 7,874 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.18 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

