BCS Wealth Management Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BCS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

