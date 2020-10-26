BCS Wealth Management Sells 143 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,374,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

MCD opened at $228.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.39. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.