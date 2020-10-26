BCS Wealth Management Sells 128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.