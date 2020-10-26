BCS Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,790,000. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 332,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after buying an additional 321,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $201.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.