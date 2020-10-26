BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,252 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSMM opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

