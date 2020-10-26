BCS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BCS Wealth Management cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $374.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

