BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 142,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,265,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $25.34 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.