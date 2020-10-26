BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $268.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

