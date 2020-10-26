Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $18.36 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

