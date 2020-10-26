Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.27-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. Barnes Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. Bank of America increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens reissued a sell rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of B opened at $39.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

