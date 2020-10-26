Barclays Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $331.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $287.00 to $331.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.29.

MDB stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $2,209,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,375,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in MongoDB by 3,063.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MongoDB by 4,334.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

