Barclays Boosts Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $46.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after buying an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 632,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 572,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

