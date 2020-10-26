Barclays Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $112.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.46.

NYSE APTV opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Aptiv by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after buying an additional 1,896,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after buying an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

