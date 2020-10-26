Barclays Boosts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $73.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,800. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth $11,263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Appian by 96.5% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

