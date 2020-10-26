Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

