Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,070 shares during the period. Bancolombia makes up 2.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.12% of Bancolombia worth $69,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 10.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIB opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

