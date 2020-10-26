Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BPXXY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, and financial products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. It operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Centre, and Other Activities segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.