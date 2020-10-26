Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BPXXY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.



