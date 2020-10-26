Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

