Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $31.39. Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 154,543 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 32.38 and a quick ratio of 31.87.

About Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.