Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $31.39. Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 154,543 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 32.38 and a quick ratio of 31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92.

About Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.