B. Riley Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $20.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. GAP’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in GAP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GAP by 4.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of GAP by 11.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

